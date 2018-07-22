Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State governor-elect, has warned the out-going administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose against illegal appointments at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the ongoing staff upgrade at the university to create vacancies was a subtle means to ensure that Governor Fayose’s political agents occupy strategic positions they might not have competence to hold.

In a statement by his media office, the governor-elect also warned Fayose to accept defeat and be prepared to face the law over his alleged infractions while he was governor, instead of launching blackmail against Fayemi on the plan to probe him.

The statement signed by Wole Olujobi, the Director of Media, Office of the Governor-elect, further warned Prof Samuel Oye Bandele, the Vice Chancellor, against pandering to the preferences of the governor in the running of the university.

“We are aware of the plot to use staff upgrade to create hundreds of vacancies for Fayose’s agents for employment in the face of the dwindling economic fortunes of the university that cannot pay staff salary regularly and where infrastructure has decayed while subvention and capital grants have not been paid for more than a year.

“We know that the strategy is to create more problems for the incoming administration, more so that the decision to employ more hands was taken after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the last governorship election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“After alerting the world to the alleged role the vice chancellor played allegedly in support of PDP in the last governorship election, we are warning again that no illegal appointment of Fayose’s cronies will be allowed after the governor had failed to fund the university in the last three years.

“The manner of the ill-motivated appointments lacks merit, coming at the eclipse of Fayose’s administration after failing to recruit staff in the last three years during which time staff were not motivated and infrastructure left to rot away,” he explained.

He also urged Fayose and his media handlers to accept defeat in good faith after Ekiti people had realised that they had been dealing with a deceitful governor, who could no longer fool them.

Faulting Fayose over accusation that he was on vendetta mission in his alleged probe threat against the governor, the governor-elect accused Fayose of playing the ostrich by declaring that he was ready to open the books for probe.