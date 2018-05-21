Major stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have rejected the state congress of the party conducted last Saturday, accusing the national leadership of pandering to the wishes of a faction of the party.

Addressing journalists yesterday on the state congress, which the faction of Mr. Usani Uguru Usani, held at the cultural centre on Saturday, Ebri, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders, chided the national leadership of the party for not accepting the authentic report from the Local Government Congress Committee Chairman, Major-General U. T. Umar.

He said: “The congress committee led by Major-General U. T. Umar (rtd), had conducted successful congress across the state and were in the process of collating results from the local government congress when news got to us that the Secretary of the committee, one Ambrose Egwuanutum, had surreptitiously taken off from the state with fake result sheets to submit to national secretariat without the chairman’s knowledge.

“Consequently, the overwhelming majority of the stakeholders of the party in Cross River hereby demand a proper state congress using the authentic state delegates elected at the ward congress.”