Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State vowed on Wednesday in Yenagoa that he would not hesitate to sign death warrants of convicted kidnappers to send a signal that his administration has zero tolerance for the crime.

Dickson spoke in a radio broadcast in reaction to the upsurge in abduction cases at the Ahoada-Bayelsa axis of the East-West road.

He said that his administration and that of Rivers were collaborating to combat the crime of kidnapping in the two states.

“The assertion that governors are Chief Security Officers in their states is highly debatable and some governors have said that they are not Chief Security Officers in their states.

“Within our limits, we are doing all we can and we will spare no effort. Due to partisan political considerations, we have had running battles of maintaining law and order to run a government.

“In Bayelsa today, we have put in place, a law enforcement and judicial system that once a crime is committed, the criminal is apprehended to face the law.

“It might take time but certainly we round them up. A couple of the high-profile kidnap cases have been prosecuted and convictions secured.

“I will waste no time in signing the death warrants of the convicts,” Dickson said.

On the relationship between him and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dickson stated that their political relationship, which endured for a long time, remained cordial.

“The participation of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is my elder brother and leader in the Bayelsa Educational Development Trust Fund last week, is a proof to the healthy relationship we have.

“Certain interests capitalise on the busy schedules we have to create the false impression that there is a rift between us.

“We cannot abandon our other duties to be addressing the press always to say that there is no problem. That in itself will mean that there is a problem.