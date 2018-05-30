Bayelsa State Government has accused a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, of allegedly sponsoring acts of destabilisation in the state.

The state government said Sylva, who is the leader of the APC in Bayelsa had designed a plan of upsetting the stability of the state.

The government, in a statement in Yenagoa on Wednesday, which was signed by Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seriake Dickson, said the former governor had “sponsored protests with the sole intent to blackmail and intimidate the security community.”

He stated that the former governor had neither contributed nor supported efforts to develop his own state.

He advised the youths of Bayelsa and all well-meaning members of the public to be wary of Sylva and his political tricks.

Spero-Jack said, “The Bayelsa State Government wishes to draw attention to destructive antics of former Governor Timipre Sylva who has remained an agent of destabilization of the state and the Ijaw Nation since he lost election.

“He has never contributed one bit to the development of this state from his APC government. He never supports any developmental efforts in the state.

“From the time he lost his re-election bid, he has spared no effort to undermine, subvert and create instability in the state.

“He compromises security officials; he intimidates them, and when he cannot, he blackmails them.

“So, we are aware of the blackmail against security operatives in the state by Sylva. He has sponsored protest with the intent to blackmail the law enforcement community.”

Governor Dickson’s security aide urged the security agencies to give deserved attention to the acts of destabilisation being sponsored against the state by the former governor.

He said the actions of the APC stalwart now bordered on subversion warned that the government would take formal steps to address the situation.

Spero-Jack stressed that the government had shown sufficient tolerance over Sylva’s persistent bid to cause instability in the state.

On the recent unrest at the university community of Amassoma, Spero-Jack said the government would ensure a holistic investigation to unravel the sponsors of the crisis, the character of those who died in the mayhem and the general causes of the crisis.

According to him, the panel of inquiry would also uncover the magnitude of vandalization carried out by those who attacked the school.

“Government would carry out holistic investigation into the Amassoma crisis. The steps government would take would unravel the real sponsors of the mayhem and the nature and character of the people who lost their lives.

“It would also expose the magnitude of the vandalization and generally the circumstances that led to the crisis,” he added.

Spero-Jack further said that Sylva had been unrepentant in his plot to cause instability in Bayelsa since he lost the suit he filed at the Supreme Court against Governor Dickson’s election.

He urged the youths to be cautious about the politician and not to allow themselves to be used for any subversive action in Yenagoa and in Abuja.

