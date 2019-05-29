<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said there is no dispute between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dickson, in a live media chat in Government House Yenagoa, also criticised chieftains aspiring for ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November governorship election saying they lacked courage.

On the relationship between him and Jonathan, the governor said they were in good terms, insisting that their cordial relationship was displayed during the last state function on the Bayelsa Education Development Fund (BEDF).

Explaining the appointment he gave to Jonathan during the launch of the BEDF, he said he only pleaded with the former President to use his massive goodwill to attract support to the state.

He said: “I know his passion when it comes to education. In my speech I talked about his plans for our state and I was part of that government.

“He started the scholarship programme and I came and redoubled it. It was in compliment to him and in recognition of the roles he played in supporting what is good in our state, I told him that the state will like him to use his massive goodwill to attract support to us.

“That event should have shown to most people that there is no problem between us.

“He is my elder brother and leader and he will continue to receive his respect. Even in this transition. That event shows that we are united when it comes to what we do for our people.

“There is no relationship that had lasted longer than our relationship. There is no issue.

“But aides and people around make careless statements and they manipulate stories and take advantage of the proximity they have with the former President”.

Dickson said Jonathan would be the first leader he would consult during the process to decide his successor and standard bearer of the PDP in the coming election.

“I will sit down with former President Jonathan. When I am ready I will visit him and we will compare notes. I have his support. The bottom line remains that I am in charge of governance. There are many people I will sit down and rub minds with,” he said.