Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday in Kaduna, called on Nigerians to support the call for the restructuring of the country, saying it is the only way to ensure a “fair, stable and sustainable Nigeria.”

Dickson, who spoke after meeting with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, said: “Few minutes ago, I commended Governor el-Rufai’s commitment and courage for new Nigerian project.

“There is nothing human that is perfect. Nation building is work in progress and is actually not something that will finish by one leader, party or one government, or even by one generation. It is from one generation to another generation.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure those that may not have properly understood the concept of restructuring that restructuring is not evil and portends no evil, no doom for Nigeria and that is why I support the great work the governor has done and I am here to commend him and partner with him.”

On his part, Governor el-Rufai said: “The work of All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on True Federalism reflected that consensus among our party leaders.

“APC national executive committee has adopted our report and set up technical committee on the implementation. I hope that technical committee will soon report to the party, so they will send the recommendations to the government.”