<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has given civil servants in the state a special gift ahead of workers’ day celebration following his decision to lift embargo on implementation of promotions in the service.

Dickson directed immediate implementation and payment of pending promotion benefits and accumulated arrears to all workers.

Speaking at a meeting with labour leaders in the state, Dickson also approved the spread of the payment to the end of the tenure of his administration.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed this said the governor further informed the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) of the decision of his government to conduct a special interview for the employment of teachers in the state.

Iworiso-Markson explained that as a laudable initiative, local government councils would be encouraged to implement the decisions as regards their workers.

Confirming the development to journalists after the meeting, the labour leaders thanked the governor for lifting the embargo and directing the implementation and payment of promotion arrears before the end of his tenure.

They thanked the governor for the ongoing Labour House project and commended him for always consulting and engaging them before taking any decision affecting them in the state.

The labour leaders described Dickson as the most labour-friendly governor who had engaged labour more than any other leader and always placed the welfare and wellbeing of workers as a top priority.