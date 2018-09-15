Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has commended a frontline PDP Presidential Aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, for his loyalty, commitment and service to the nation.

He spoke when the former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and his campaign team paid him a condolence visit on the death of his mother as a result of cancer, at his hometown, Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

Governor Dickson said: “You are a good man who means well for the country, especially in terms of service to the people. Your loyalty to the country has never been in doubt. Your commitment unquestionable. Your performance in any task assigned to you has been beyond expectations.”

The governor said that he appreciated Turaki and his team for the visit, when a telephone call or a letter would have been sufficient for people who care less, noting that “this is a busy time when well-meaning people have come out to salvage the country from its current socio-economic and political predicament.”

Reacting to Turaki’s decision to support the cancer foundation established to immortalize his mother, the governor who advocated periodic scan by the people, noted that cancer had become a major healthcare problem in Nigeria without the necessary care and support for its victims.

“It is this shortcoming,” he noted further, “that had prompted good people like you (Turaki) to jump into the shark-infested terrain of politics to provide better governance to the people.”

The governor pointed out that the cancer foundation center would be attached to the university being established in the town.

Turaki had extolled Dickson’s late mother for giving the governor a good upbringing attested to by his selflessness, sense of justice and good education which have impacted in his performance as one of the best state governors.

The Presidential Aspirant applauded the scope of infrastructural development in various sectors in the state, which had turned it into a ‘large construction site’ with multiplier effects through the provision of employment and improved standard of living of the people.

Turaki said: “It is men of integrity, credibility, character, humaneness and a bridge builder like you (Dickson) that will be brought to continue the good work you are doing in Bayelsa (State), for not only Nigeria but for humanity.”

Turaki was also in Port Harcourt to condole with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on the recent death of the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Emmanuel Aguma, SAN.

In attendance were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha as well as the Edo State PDP chairman and the state’s governorship candidate in the last elections.