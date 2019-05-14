<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has commended described the reappointment of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for a second term, as encouraging.

Dickson, who is also the chairman of South-south Governors’ Forum, said it was a display of leadership for President Muhammadu Buhari, who inherited Emefiele from the Jonathan administration in 2019, to retain him at the expiration of his first tenure.

The governor’s comments were contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei.

He stressed that it was indeed important for him as the chairman of the forum to praise the president’s efforts in an area where he is found to have done the right thing.

He said: “I wish to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for mustering the courage to reappoint the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Emefiele, for a second tenure.

“As the Chairman of the South-south Governors’ Forum, I find it necessary to commend the president for appreciating a son of the South-south and keeping faith in his competences as the head of the CBN.

“It is a fact that the president’s action is worthy of commendation and it is indeed important that when the right thing is done it has to be appreciated irrespective of political divide. The zone is grateful to the president for this move.”