Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the weekend flayed the political class for the inability to identify with the people they seek to govern in times of need.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, the governor made the remark at the commendation service and burial of a literary icon and international Poet, Dr. Gabriel Imomotimi Okara, in Yenagoa on Friday.

While describing the literary icon as a blessing to the Ijaw nation, he decried the attitude of some individuals, who like to impose themselves on the people without having their interest at heart.

His words: “Today, we are burying and honouring this great man that God gave to us and you will not see them.

“The only time you see them is when they want to impose themselves on you and I. A society that does not recognise and honour its best, a society that is in perpetual strife and looking for who to blame, pull down and destroy and not upholding and respecting what is good is a doomed society.”

He used the occasion to announce a donation of N25 million on behalf of the state government to the Dr. Gabriel Okara Foundation towards upholding the legacies of the distinguished literary icon.