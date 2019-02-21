



Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will secure not less than ninety per cent of the total vote cast in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Dickson stated this yesterday at a meeting with stakeholders and candidates of the PDP in Bayelsa East and Central Senatorial Districts in Yenagoa.

The governor said the support the people demonstrated for the PDP during its recent community to community campaigns confirmed that the PDP is the leading party in Bayelsa.

His words: “It is unfortunate that the elections were postponed. But we know that it is only a postponement of the doomsday for the APC. This state is PDP, and the entire Ijawland will vote the PDP in spite of all the threats and what some people are doing.”

In a related development, Chief Timi Alaibe, a chieftain of the PDP said, yesterday, In Bayelsa State that every member of the party contesting for any position whatsoever must be given clear, incontestable victory to demonstrate the strength of the party in the state and in appreciation of the efforts and the steps so far taken by Governor Dickson and the leadership of the PDP in ensuring the success of all their candidates.

He said: “While others are planning to rig, we are planning to go out in our numbers and vote massively for all our candidates.”

I urge you to know that the only way to defeat rigging and frustrate the efforts of riggers is for all of us to queue behind our governor and cast our votes for all the PDP candidates in the forth-coming elections.”

“We have demonstrated that before in 2015 and we will do it again and again. So don’t be intimidated by the careless statements some people are making.

“The people who are ballot box snatchers are the APC leaders in this state. They are the people who are working to undermine the peace and security of our state.

“Those of them in Abuja know that with me, this state will give more than ninety percent of its support to the PDP.

“My charge is that, in each of your communities, we want to hear that you delivered more than ninety percent for all candidates including our presidential candidate.

“Let me remind you that this presidential election is not just like any other one because it involves some fundamental interests concerning the Ijaw nation.’’

Dickson restated the need for Ijaw people wherever they are in the country to vote massively for the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the greater good of the Ijaw nation.