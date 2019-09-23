<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a toothless bulldog” that lacks the capacity to win any free, fair and credible election in the state.

A statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Dickson to have stated this while addressing a meeting of the Governorship Campaign Advisory Council of the state chapter of the PDP on Sunday night in Yenagoa.

He said that the APC was known for using acts of thuggery, ballot stuffing, hijackings, and political violence as the means of winning elections in the state.

Dickson said this much played out even in the recent governorship primary election of the APC when the principle of fair play was jettisoned for personal interest.

The governor boasted that he would hand over power to the next governor of the state elected on the platform of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on February 14, 2020.

According to him, the PDP had demonstrated its readiness to retain the governorship seat in the state through the conduct of a peaceful primary poll which had been adjudged to be excellent.

He commended the PDP aspirants for exhibiting a high sense of discipline, maturity, and sportsmanship during and after the conduct of the party’s primary election.

Dickson assured them that necessary measures would be taken at bringing everybody on board to work for the success of the party in the November 16 governorship election.

He also assured the party stakeholders that all knotty issues would be resolved ahead of the governorship election.

The governor said, “Let me congratulate all our party members on a very successful, peaceful and orderly primary that our party conducted.

“If you can juxtapose that with what happened in the APC, you will find out that they never really held any primaries because they are used to writing results whether in the general elections or their own primary election.”

The stakeholders meeting also had in attendance the flag bearer of the PDP, Senator Douye Diri, and some of the former aspirants including Keniebi Okoko; Nimbofa Ayawei; Benson Agadaga and the reinstated Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara.