



Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson on Monday accused military of operating as a terror force, alleging it played ignoble roles in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Dickson, who made the allegation while presenting flags to the party’s House of Assembly candidates in Yenagoa, accused the operatives of a coup against democracy.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, however said Dickson urged the people to turn out in their large numbers to vote for all PDP candidates despite intimidation and harassment by partisan security forces.

The governor reiterated his call on the Federal Government to direct the security agencies to conduct themselves professionally and do what was right in the interest of peace, stability and democracy.

His words: “The Nigerian nation has once again failed our people by preventing them not only from voting but also accessing their own homes in places like Nembe Bassambiri.

“Even when we sent Civil Defence Corps and Mobile Police operatives to the community, the hoodlums and their supporters chased them away. I’m afraid that community is becoming a lawless society.

“The last election that held just a few days ago, can best be described as a military coup against democracy in our state.

‘’I don’t expect anything less in this coming election too. But in spite of that we won in all the units, wards, and constituencies where election took place.

“But let me assure you that the charade they organised in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw will not stand. I urge PDP leaders not to fall prey to the propaganda and blackmail.”

Dickson noted failure to adhere to the electoral guidelines would create instability in the state which would have a ripple effect in the entire Niger Delta region.

According to the governor, no political party that is popular would resort to violence, rigging and winning elections through the barrel of the gun.

He stressed PDP demonstrated its dominance in the state by winning fair and square in all the places where elections held in the last presidential election.

While appreciating Bayelsans for their support to the PDP, Dickson assured the party would not spare any effort in recovering its stolen mandate.

The Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), described what happened in Nembe Bassambiri in the last election, as barbaric and shameful.

Jonah, who said the area is presently under siege by APC sponsored hoodlums, noted that PDP members and their supporters were being prevented from accessing the community.

The Senator-elect for Bayelsa Central Douye Diri and his House of Representatives counterpart, Chief Fred Agbedi thanked the people for re-electing them.

They however called on the people to remain steadfast in their support to the PDP and assured them of a better representation.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas, expressed sadness over the killing and harassment of its members in the February 23rd election.