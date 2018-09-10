Younger brother to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, Mr. Buhari Muhammed Dankwambo, has denied reports that he had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

His elder brother, Ibrahim Dankwambo, is currently campaigning to be President on the platform of the PDP.

Reacting to a report that he had abandoned his brother and crossed over to the APC, the younger Dankwambo in a statement issued through the media office of the Gombe State governor, on Monday, stated the there was no truth in the report.

The statement says, “In the story, my name and company’s name were mentioned and it was claimed that as the younger brother of Gombe State governor, Babangida Muhammad Dankwambo, popularly known as BMD, I had defected to the All Progressive Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The story further alleged that brother I dumped PDP despite efforts by the governor to prevail on me to remain in the party and that investigations revealed that I was under pressure from different quarters to reverse my decision and was even given juicy offers which I rejected.”

“I wish to categorically state that at no time did such a thing happened. This falsehood against me and my brother, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Talban Gombe, is mischievous, fictitious and malicious. It is a big surprise that such a concocted story was circulated without balance.”

The governor’s brother added that it was worthy of note that his name was distorted in the report as well.

“My name is not Babangida Muhammad Dankwambo. My name is Buhari Muhammad Dankwambo.

“I repeat, the story is baseless and unfounded. I never dumped the PDP for the APC, and I am still with my brother, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Talban Gombe.

“Gombe State Governor is a father figure to everyone in the family, he has been more than a brother, he is a pillar to all of us. Having inherited the traditional title of ‘Talban Gombe’ from our late father, he has done tremendously well to fill the vacuum left by our old man. I will never do anything to bring disrupt and disregard to Talban Gombe or my family.

“It is sad that a few enemies of Gombe will go to any extent to malign the governor. I called them the enemies of our dear state because they chose to be blinded by the fact that Talba has done hundreds times better than what all of his predecessors, put together, did.

“I wish to plead with all humility, to every person concerned or affected in any way by that report to dismiss that unfair representation of me as it is just one of the few cooked news reports intended to tarnish my good image,” the younger Dankwambo explained.