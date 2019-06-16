<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Committee recently inaugurated by Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State to recover Government property illegally acquired by officials of past administration has revealed how the former Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, shunned them and whisked away with five exotic cars including an amoured bulletproof car.

Briefing newsmen while displaying properties recovered, the Committee Chairman, Group Captain Peter Bilal (RTD) said the committee is still in search of the immediate past Commissioner of Finance, Muhammadu Hassan, who is also in possession of four exotic SUV cars and for him to also give the committee some insight into the disappearance of many properties belonging to Gombe State.

He explained that the immediate past Deputy Governor, Charles Iliya, had already returned three cars and has also obliged to return to the committee any other thing still discovered to be in his possession.

According to him, “Our main concern now still remains the fact that the amoured bulletproof SUV’s with the immediate past Governor Dankwambo, quantity, a total of five, still remains with him”.

He said “Members of our committee are on their way back to Gombe (from Abuja), they couldn’t succeed in having access to him as they were told that he was seen last at the airport departing in a France aircraft.