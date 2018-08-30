Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, on Wednesday, promised to restore and promote the lost party’s supremacy if given the presidential ticket of the party to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

He disclosed this while meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party faithful at the party’s secretariat in Benin-City.

‎According to Dankwambo, the party’s constitution remains supreme and should be held to the letter, adding that the constitution has respect for the leaders of the party and also provides for good and qualitative lives for Nigerians.

“So, today, we are coming to you, respecting the supremacy of the party which has been lacking over time.

“The supremacy of our leaders and the leadership of this great party, there are some people, come rain and come shine, are PDP men and women, respecting this title and I am assuring you if given this opportunity, we will continue to maintain and promote this party supremacy and we will ensure that all the values, visions all the wishes of our leaders that are enshrined in our constitution, all the template that we have developed over time to ensure good quality of lives of Nigerians will be promoted and will be upheld”, he said.

Dankwambo noted that there was no doubt that the party has an array of qualified individuals bidding for the same ticket, and urged that when deciding on who is to be the presidential candidate of the party, the leadership of the party should consider the aspirant who would as a better alternative for Nigerians.

“The Chairman and the members of the state working committee and our party men, we are here in Edo State to solicit for your support and this support we are soliciting, like I have said over here, PDP has trained and groomed many leaders.

“So many leaders will come to Edo to do the same thing that I am doing but what we are saying is that for any persons that we are bringing collectively, that we should take a decision that we are providing alternative to the two hundred or so millions Nigerians that are out there and are waiting for us.

“In this case, we should bring a very good alternative to Nigerians. For alternative to be very good, we should have to sit down and think.

“We should not be doing what we were doing before. We should sit down and have a criteria of identifying the kind of person that we will present as alternative to Nigerians and that alternative, we should gauge anybody that comes here to talk to us so that before we go for convention, we already have identified and aligned with the person that we feel is a very good alternative for Nigerians because we can do whatever we want to do, and if we do whatever we want to do, Nigerians will do what they want.

“So it is good. Right now we are very few. Maybe in Edo, no more than 50 or 60 of you will take decision for more than the 10 million people or so in Edo.‎ God has given us enormous responsibility and we should use this responsibility very well.

“To the extent that we gauge and provide this leadership for other Nigerians and again, if you find me worthy of such quality, I will accept and I will assure you that I will drive the party in such a way that we will enthrone victory by the special grace of God”, he said.

The PDP presidential aspirant however said he was ever ready to work with any of the aspirants the party so decided has better qualities than him‎.

“And Mr. Chairman, I want to also assure you that if you do this kind of criteria and identified somebody that is better suited than me, to meet up this kind of challenge, I guarantee you that I will join you and that person for us to make sure we provide alternative to Nigerians”, he said.

He promised to bring to bear a government that will treat everybody equally, give equal opportunity for every Nigerians to develop in his own pace.

“We will bring that kind of government that will judge you by the quality and strength of your character and how you develop yourself. These are the only things you can change, how you develop your brain, how you strengthen the quality of your heart, your character.

“We are bringing a government that will give Nigerians equal opportunity to excel to any positions as they desired”, he said.