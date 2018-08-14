Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State on Tuesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library Complex in Abeokuta.

Although the governor declined to speak on what he discussed with the former president, it is believed the visit was in connection with his presidential ambition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The governor, accompanied by members of his campaign organisation, had held a closed door meeting with the former president.

But addressing leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party later, Dankwambo said he has “practicable solutions” to the problems confronting the country.

The governor said he had acquired experience as an Accountant-General of the Federation under three presidents.

“I served as the Accountant-General of the Federation under three presidents starting from Obasanjo in 2005.

“So, I understand the workings of government. I will appoint my cabinet the moment I am sworn-in as president because there is no time to waste.

“In PDP, many are qualified for this job, but the best must be presented by our party in 2019,” Dankwambo said.

He, however, promised to “willingly” step down and support any candidate who has a better pedigree and leadership credentials.