Gombe State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Ibrahim Dankwambo, said he would provide solutions to the socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria if elected president in 2019.

Dankwambo disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organisation, Dr Ayoade Adewopo, on Friday in Abuja.

Dankwambo currently on the consultation tour to Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, according to the statement, said his tract records in the financial sector of the country would facilitate his presidency.

He advocated that what Nigeria currently needs was the right leadership, with capacity to bring all expertise on board.

“I will offer solutions to the problems of Nigeria. What Nigeria needs is the right leadership. All hopes are not lost. I have enjoyed Nigeria and will offer my best to Nigeria,” he said.

While advocating for the re-election of PDP at the centre, he said, “PDP is changing for the better. We will encourage positive reforms that will transform the country.

“I insist that Nigeria needs PDP in 2019 to move the country forward.”

Dankwambo, also commended Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River for the fast pace of development in the state within a short period of time.

Responding, Gov. Ayade described his counterpart, Dankwambo, as a man of integrity and the type of leader that Nigeria needs at this critical time.

“Gov. Dankwambo is a long time friend and a brother. He is known to be a man of impeccable character, who has led Gombe state with exemplary leadership. He is the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at this period.’’