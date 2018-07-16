Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state has hailed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a true democrat, a reliable and courageous politician who sacrificed a lot in rebranding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as such his efforts and contributions cannot be forgotten.

The Governor gave the commendation when the former vice president paid him a courtesy visit at the state Government house in Gombe, to solicit his support for his 2019 presidential ambition under the platform of PDP.

While commending Atiku for his courage, sacrifice and contribution in boosting PDP activities, Dankwambo stressed that since the Wazirin Adamawa returned, the party as witnessed series of colorful political activities.

“The way you have been taking the party forward with series of activities, it as brought back live to the party, and your efforts in developing the party is remarkable.”

The Talban Gombe who is also eyeing the presidential seat, said politics is a game of negotiations, give and take as such the issue of his ambition and that of Atiku will be discuss in the interest of the North- east zone.

Earlier in his remarks, Atiku Abubakar, also commended Dankwambo for the several developments the state has realised under his leadership.

The former vice President said he met with elders and stakeholders of Gombe before 2015 elections to solicit support for Dankwambo because he has for all those time known him to be on the right path couple with his achievements.

The presidential hopeful, who reiterated his commitment in ensuring that the presidency return to the North east in 2019, used the occasion to appeal to leaders and to all politicians in the zone to reconcile and forget their differences fuelled by politics during elections time, unite and work in ensuring that the zone clinch the presidential seat come 2019.