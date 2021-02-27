



Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has expressed happiness with the return of normalcy after years of devastating effects of insurgency in the state.

Buni stated this on Saturday shortly after casting his vote during the local government election, in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

He said “These are places that you could not dare come during the insurgency, but thank God that today, people have come back to their respective communities and are now going about their normal businesses.

“We are doing everything, within our limited resources, to provide them with basic amenities for them to pick their pieces.”





The governor also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the people for the council election across the state.

“We are encouraged with the turnout. People have come out en masse to exercise their franchise, which is their civic responsibilities,” he said.

Buni urged the candidates, who would eventually emerge victorious, to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people of the state.

“For the candidates, it is a trust; therefore, we expect them to live up to expectations when inaugurated,” Buni said.

The elections were held in all the 17 local government areas of the state.