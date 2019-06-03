<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hundreds of people living with disability in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, were given free foodstuff as part of the Ramadan gifts and support during the period by Governor Maimala Buni.

Mohammed Abba Isa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zonal Disable Leader for North-East, received and distributed the items to the beneficiaries.

According to him, “immediately after his swearing-in as Governor of Yobe State, his first step in office was to remember those of us living with physical disability with the donation of large number of bags of rice, this would go a long way in alleviating our sufferings”.

He explained that “we distributed in clusters: the blind, deaf, physically-challenged, among others”.

He said that they were expecting more for the festive season.

On Governor Buni’s style of administration, Isa revealed that “his government will be all-inclusive, he will consider and carry people with disability along we are sure we would be empowered to stop some of our members from street begging; he will provide empowerments to us in consolidation with the efforts of Senator Ibrahim Gaidam’s administration.

“I want to use this forum to, on behalf of all the disabled persons, thank Governor Maimala Buni for the succour offered to us, we’re highly appreciative and promise to support his administration.

“This gesture aims to reduce the burdens faced by the persons living with disability and the poor who, as Muslims, are taking part in Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and Islam’s annual fasting period that requires daily abstention from eating, drinking and sexual acts from sunrise to sunset for one month”.