Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, have lauded the hitch-free conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress in Adamawa.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting their votes, Bindow and Mustafa described the exercise as commendable.

“I am happy with what I saw; this is APC in action and members deserve commendation for the maturity exhibited to prove that there is internal democracy in the party.

“We have voted for responsible people as advised by President Buhari,” Bindow said.

On his part,Mustafa also lauded the conduct and urged for more unity among party members.

Commenting on the parallel congress organized by some stakeholders, including former SGF, Mr Babacir Lawal, Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako and Sen. Abubakar MoAllahyidi, the SGF said that they were on their own.

He said that the presence of party officials from Abuja and INEC staff at Ribadu Square, was a clear indication of the legitimacy of the exercise and therefore wondered why some people would be organizing something parallel.

Also speaking on the congress, the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, and the State branch chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Aliyu Boya, lauded the conduct and urged winners and losers to accept the outcome in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Kassim Gaidam, who monitored the congress with his team, also lauded the conduct and urged other states to emulate Adamawa.

Most of those occupying positions, including that of the State Chairman, contested unopposed.