Adamawa State governor, Muhammad Bindow, has expressed confidence that supporters of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would vote for him in the 2019 general elections, despite defections that rocked the state.

Bindow said the people of the state are happy with his developmental strides and are ready to vote for him again, adding that the opposition would make little impact in the state.

He revealed that the commissioner for Commerce, Umar Daware, had resigned his portfolio from the cabinet and defected to the opposition PDP in the state.

Bindow stated this in Yola, during a rally organised by the state executive of APC to welcome him back to the state.

“For me, there is no much opposition in the state. Despite defections people of the state are happy with me for transforming the state and are willing to vote for me again,” he said.

The state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, lauded the governor for supporting the election of the state executive of the party.

Bilal said the party would give level playing ground for all aspirants in the party.