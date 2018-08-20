Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has again described reports of his plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as malicious and baseless.

Governor Jibrilla gave the assurance against the backdrop of reports by a national daily that he has given the PDP conditions for joining the party and that talks were in advanced stage about his defection.

Jibrilla in a statement by Macaulay Hunohashi, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said he had no plans to join the PDP or any other political party.

He said he remained steadfast in the bid for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election come 2019 and is fully committed to the APC ideals.

Governor Bindow said his loyalty to his party and the Buhari-led administration is unshakable and it would be foolhardy for anybody to believe such false defection reports, which is clearly intended to malign him and cause mischief.

He said, “Over the last three years, we have shown commitment to the yearnings of the good people of Adamawa State to improve their standard of living through progressive implementations on agriculture, health, education, peace and security, water supply, youth and women empowerment as well as infrastructural development.”

“And what is especially pleasing for me is that the people of the state recognise and appreciate our efforts to make Adamawa a better place for them and therefore they have supported this administration in every way possible.

Governor Jibrilla pointed out that at the national level, President Muhammadu Buhari has done tremendously well for this country in security, economy, fight against corruption, employment, health, education and infrastructural development.

The governor further stressed that the reports were a plot by some politicians who desperately want him to join the opposition.

He then called on them to dump the opposition parties and join him in APC as they were so fixated to be in the same party with him.

However close watchers of the Adamawa State Governor have said Mohammed Jibrilla would soon defect to PDP if the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar gets the PDP nomination.

They said he has left the APC in principle and was only hanging around, hoping Atiku Abubakar would get the PDP nomination.

Sources closed to the governor at the Government House, Yola, indicated that the governor would only be in APC until after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primary and if his mentor, Atiku Abubakar, wins he would join hands with him to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.