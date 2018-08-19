The Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, may dump the All Progressives Congress soon.

It was gathered on Saturday that the governor has started talks with the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Despite persistent denials by Bindow, that he was not considering leaving the APC, his relationship with the PDP, it was gathered, was centered on his alleged plans to dump the APC.

The governor, according to sources, allegedly demanded certain conditions that must be met before he could consider a return to his former party.

Investigations revealed that Bindow’s alleged plan to move to the PDP ahead of his 2019 re-election bid might not be unconnected to his alleged waning popularity as nearly all the political heavyweights in the state were said to have ditched him.

The other challenge facing his re-election is the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the PDP.

A source said, “The odds are against him because of the clout and influence that Atiku wields in Adamawa to galvanise the opposition to reclaim the state from the ruling APC.

When contacted, the Secretary of the Adamawa State PDP, Abdullahi Prambe, admitted that the PDP had been reaching out to Bindow.

The party also said something positive might come out of their “talks.”

Prambe said, “We have been talking with the governor, and from the way things are going, something positive will happen soon.”

The party also said it was confident that other politicians who defected with the governor to the APC in 2014, would return to the PDP before the 2019 general elections.

But the governor dismissed the allegation credited to the PDP, saying it was part of a plan by desperate elements to discredit him in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

He added that the allegation should be ignored.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Macaulay Hunohashi, said Bindow remained a resolute member of the All Progressive Congress and never considered dumping the APC for any party.

He said, “Governor Bindow has no plans to defect to any party. He continues to reaffirm his support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.”