Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa said his Commissioner of Commerce, Alhaji Umar Daware, who left All progressives Congress for People’s Democratic Party was hoping for House of Representatives ticket under PDP.

Bindow made this known Tuesday in an interview with newsmen on arrival from Abuja.

Bindow said that Daware might had realized that he could not unseat the present lawmaker occupying the seat of Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency under APC making him to look for alternative platform.

Bindow who said he wished Damare goodluck, however observed that Adamawa remain an APC state and that anyone thinking of taking over Adamawa from APC must be joking.

He said: “The present APC administration is the best thing that ever happen to Adamawa in this democratic dispensation.

“We have delivered a lot of democracy dividend to the people and they are happy with us.

“Adamawa is for APC, from presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives and house of assembly elections in 2019.”

The governor who moved round major streets of Yola in a motorcade with APC supporters to prove his popularity and that of the party, urged the people of Adamawa to remain peaceful and law abiding.