Adamawa state government has beefed up proactive security measures, at works place and residential areas, to guarantee safety of corps members deployed to service in the state.

Gov. Muhammad Bindow, stated this, while declaring open, the 2018 batch B orientation course for 2300 corps members deployed to the state.

Represented by Ari Lutu, Executive Secretary Planing Commission, said, government has approved to upgrading Damare NYSC orientation camp, to provide comfortable atmosphere for cops members in the state.

“Government have put in place proactive measures, to ensure safety of corps members at work place and residential areas in the state.

“This administration is also committed to enhancing the capacity of NYSC for optimum service to our communities.

Earlier, the state coordinator, Abubakar Mohammed, lauded the carefully panned activities of the scheme to the existence of one country.

Mohammed lauded state government supports towards ensuring security and welfare of corps members in the state

He said the orientation courses, is planned to prepare physically and mental mindset of corps members for better their lots in future.

Governor Bindow donated five cows, 50 bags of rice as well as cocking utensils for the corps members.