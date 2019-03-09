



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State this morning observed that voter turnout for the state Assembly election was not as impressive as it was compared to that of the presidential/National Assembly elections a forthright ago.

Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after casting his vote, he expressed hope that the turnout might soon improve as the election got underway.

The governor who commended INEC said the report he was getting from across the state showed that so far the election was going on smoothly.

He cast his voted at his Aggassa Unit 11 in Okene Local Government Area of the state at exactly 8.38 am