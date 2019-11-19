<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The re-elected Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday reacted to his victory at the just-concluded election which he described as free and fair.

Bello who spoke during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, accepted that there was violence during the election but added that this is not enough to the election.

“The conduct of the election was quite very credible, a level-playing field was provided and it was free and fair. In every election, there is bound to be one issue or the other and you can’t take a pocket of issues to judge the general conduct of the election.”

“Regarding the comment of the civil society organisation, they are entitled to their own opinion but let us know the parameters with which they are judging this election.”

“How many polling units did they visit out of 2548 polling units, 239 wards and 21 local governments across the difficult terrains of this state? How many people have they reached out to?”

“Have they interviewed all the electorates? So what are their yardsticks.?” The governor queried.

Bello’s reactions comes after criticisms were aired by many civil society groups which condemned the reports of widespread incidents of violence and voter intimidation.