Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, says the silent revolution of his administration was “handsomely” appreciated in the recently conducted bye-election in the state.

He said this in Okene on Monday after picking his permanent voter card (PVC) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office.

Haruna Isah, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, was declared winner of Saturday’s bye-election.

Isah polled 26,860 votes to defeat Bashir Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 14, 845 votes.

“As a government, we have continued to defend the interest of the poor and ensure you are proud of us. Our administration has made it easier for APC to clinch all elective positions in 2019,” he said

“We shall continue to concentrate our resources into making education, healthcare, empowerment, job creation and civil service reforms even better in our dear state.

“I am happy that the silent revolution of my administration was handsomely appreciated last Saturday when our people voted massively for the APC.”

The governor said the PVC is the power of the citizens to ensure continuity of the change which Nigerians are already witnessing.

He urged the people of the state to collect their PVCs in order to have the opportunity of voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“I have no doubt that you want President Muhammadu Buhari to continue beyond 2019. To be able to do that, you need to collect your PVC to be able to vote,” he said.

“What I have done here today is to encourage everyone whose PVC is still with INEC to come and collect such in order not to be disenfranchised.”

The governor thanked INEC for its impartiality in electoral matters, assuring the commission of his administration’s determination to enlighten the populace to collect their voter cards.