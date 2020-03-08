<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sent a message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday.

Osinbajo, a law professor and pastor, clocks 63 on March 8.

In a letter he personally signed, the governor commended Osinbajo for his zeal and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“Since 2015 that you assumed office as Vice President, you have no doubt, displayed an uncommon passion and burning zeal for the overall growth, progress, development and unity of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, you have over time proven yourself to be a very dependable ally to our President and my own political father, President Muhammadu Buhari since the dispensation of this present leadership in the country.”

See the full text of the letter below:

Hearty cheers to VP, Prof Osinbajo @63

I, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and good people of Kogi State join millions of Nigerians to rejoice with His Excellency, our able Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), GCON on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.





As an accomplished scholar, teacher, lawyer, administrator and a Man of God, you remained one of the nation’s leading experts on the Law of Evidence, National and Regional Corporate Commercial Laws and Public Laws.

Since 2015 that you assumed office as Vice President, you have no doubt, displayed an uncommon passion and burning zeal for the overall growth, progress, development and unity of our dear country, Nigeria.

Your Excellency, you have over time proven yourself to be a very dependable ally to our President and my own political father, President Muhammadu Buhari since the dispensation of this present leadership in the country.

Permit me to use this auspicious occasion to appreciate you and your beloved wife for your immense supports and contributions towards the realization of my governorship aspirations for the first and second term.

As you clock another year today, may the Almighty God continue to keep you in sound health, spirit, soul and body for many more years to accomplish more for the nation.

Once again, hearty congratulations Your Excellency and do enjoy your day.