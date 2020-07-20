



Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has assured that the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will be free and fair.

Bello who is the chairman of the governorship primary election committee said he was prepared to ensure that the most popular aspirant emerge through credible process at the end of the exercise.

He ruled out the possibility of bias and favourism bin the conduct of the exercise, stressing that his committee has no interest in any of the 12 aspirants.

Bello while addressing the delegates shortly before the commencement of the exercise, said all members of the committee have integrity and would not compromise it for any reason.





He said he had already met with all the aspirants and assured them of a credible exercise, just as he said that none of the aspirants raised objection to any of the guidelines for the primary election.

Meanwhile, only five out of the 12 governorship aspirants of the party were present at the venue of the primary election.

They are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, Chief Olaide Odunlami, Mr Olusola Iji and Hon Isaac Kekemeke.

Although three of the aspirants; Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham and Jimi Odimayo had withdrawn from the race and supported Governor Akeredolu, others did not give reason for their absence.

The seats reserved for the aspirants we’re empty as many of them were absent and those available we’re busy moving round the venue of the election.