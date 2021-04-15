



Kogi State Governor and Chairman of Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has said more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political bigwigs would soon join the party.

This is coming amidst speculation that Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, was perfecting plans to dump PDP for the APC.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting of his committee at the APC headquarters on Thursday in Abuja, Governor Bello said governors in the opposition party know that things were happening in the APC.

“I have a committee that is called Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, mobilising them to join our party.





“As much as we are mobilising youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilizing members of other political parties, including governors.

“Remember, there are others that youthful and those that are youthful in hearts so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers.

“I told you that it is only one last governor who will be the last one to join our party and you can see that everybody is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward.

“That is why you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison,” he said.