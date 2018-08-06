Party supporters troop to the streets in Minna on Sunday to hold solidarity rally for President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass rally was held to douse speculations that the Niger State governor Abubakar Bello was contemplating dumping the party like some others did in the recent weeks.

At one of the rallies, Bello reiterated his commitment to the party and and Nigeria’s progress and development.

Bello gave the assurance that he would remain in APC to rescue the people of the state and country from the wrong deeds of the previous administration.

“Anybody that say I am leaving APC for the Peoples Democratic Party is lying. You should all keep your minds calm as APC has come to stay.”

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger received by APC supporters in Minna on Saturday.

Bello, who commended Buhari for leading Nigeria on the right direction, noted that the APC-led Federal and states government have sustained the payment of salaries and was not indebted to civil servants.

“We have never owned salaries, even when FAAC was not coming, we were able to pay salaries and we will continue to do our best to keep body and soul together.

“As you can see, government is running and it is my wish and hope that we will do more in the future,” he said.

Bello noted that the APC would continue to prioritise youths and women empowerment which are the pillars of the society.

The governor commended the youths and women for their support to the Federal and state governments, urging them to obtain their permanent voters card to enable them vote for APC during the 2019 elections.

He advised the people of the state to remain steadfast with the APC government, adding that government was doing its best to address challenges of Nigerians.