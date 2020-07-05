



Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

This follows the Appeal Court’s decision affirming his victory at the November 16 governorship poll.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday affirmed the governor’s re-election after dismissing four appeals challenging his victory at the poll.

In separate judgments all of which were unanimous, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Adamu Jauro dismissed the four appeals for lacking in merit.

The appeals dismissed were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Actions People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Democratic People’s Party.





Among the four appeals, the one filed by the PDP along with its governorship candidate, Musa Wada, was the most keenly fought.

Reacting to the development via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor described the Saturday’s judgment as “outstandingly and astoundingly thorough”, stating that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

Bello said, “The rule of law once again came to the defense of democracy by affirming the collective will of the people of Kogi State which was expressed in such decisive fashion on the 16th of November, 2019.”

He called on Kogi indigenes to join his administration in moving the state forward while reiterating his resolve to accommodate all interests in the state.