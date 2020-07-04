



The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate against the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment upheld the ruling of the Tribunal which earlier dismissed Wada and PDP petition





The five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had reserved judgments in the suit challenging the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of Bello on 30 June after listening to arguments from the lawyers to the parties.