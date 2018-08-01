Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state as “merchants of controversies”.

He said allegations of stifling opposition in the state are “unfounded, false and characteristic of the PDP style.”

His spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Wednesday stated that Kogi has no place for criminals, challenging the legislators who claimed they were attacked, to come open and tell the world the truth about their political styles.

He said: “Opposition leaders are gradually losing their only campaign of no salaries. They have moved to presenting Kogi State to the world as a violent place when the world is already celebrating our giant strides in ensuring security of lives and property.

“The Governor has ensured criminality has no place. Our human development indices are rising. Healthcare delivery has never been this good. Agriculture has taken thousands of youth off the street. The State has also keyed into the social investment scheme of the Federal Government to empower thousands of our youth across the State.

“The Administration is not expecting those who shared the commonwealth of the people to be comfortable with a government that is working hard, not only against corruption; but to also recover the loot of the past.

“We are not expecting those who used the resources of the state government to pay workers in their private firms to be comfortable with the administration that is using the resources of the state for the people of the state.

“We were all in the State when a loan meant for the empowerment of the youth through enterprise was shared by government officials. Today, such loans go to the beneficiaries. We have restored confidence in the future of our dear State.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will never succumb to blackmail by the enemies of the people of Kogi State.”