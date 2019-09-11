<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his win at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday.

The Governor hailed the PEPT’s verdict affirming the President’s victory in the 2019 Presidential polls as the undisputed justice of the case, and wished him a more successful second term.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, said the tribunal judgement which dismissed the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and her flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, against President Buhari, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has demonstrated again that “the judiciary remains unimpressed by gimmickry and unfair media opinions planted by litigants.”

The statement read in part, “The Judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. I have never entertained any iota of doubt about today’s outcome because it was clear that Nigerians voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the President. President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman.

“The decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts. I felicitate with the APC family and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.”

Bello thereafter urged the PDP and Atiku, to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with the President to move the nation forward.

He also urged President Buhari and his team to be relentless in delivering the dividends of his Next- Level- transforming -agenda for Nigeria, reminded him of the decades-long parlous state of all Federal Roads in his state, and called for urgent action to remedy the situation.

“We appreciate the President for granting us 6 out of the 11 concrete roads approved in Executive Order 6 and slated for construction under a tax benefit arrangement with some private entities, but we still called on the President to direct the contractors to immediately start construction or reconstruction of all the selected roads.”

The Governor pledged his commitment and that of Kogi State to support the policies and programmes of the Buhari-led federal government.