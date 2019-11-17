<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has said his victory at the Court of Appeal on Saturday was a vindication and affirmation of the mandate given to him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by Nigerlites.

The victory at the Court of Appeal, Governor Bello said is indeed a victory for democracy, the people and as well a victory for the country’s ‘nascent’ democracy and good governance will continue to thrive with justice and fairness of the judicial arm of government.

Governor Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, recalled his victory at the Tribunal that sat in Minna, the state capital being challenged by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Nasko, said the dismissal of the case by the appellate Court has proved his innocence.

The Appellant Courts’ decision has proved the sanctity of the judiciary, Bello said as he applauded Nigerlites for supporting the policies and programmes of his administration through their prayers and pledged to redouble his efforts to work for the betterment of the state.

Sani Bello said his administration is not unaware of the people’s efforts at facilitating rapid development and assured his preparedness to vigorously concentrate in the execution of people-oriented projects across the three geopolitical zones.

The Governor who commended his legal team and the party officials for the collective and individual efforts that saw him coming out victorious in the Courts, enjoined his political opponents to join hands with his government to move the state forward.

While pleading with stakeholders to eschew bitterness and work towards free and fair Local Government elections coming up on the 30th, Bello reminded them that Niger state belongs to all hence they must not do anything that would throw the state into chaos during the election.