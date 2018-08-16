With the timetable for APC primaries now out, Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi State, has counseled his appointees seeking electives offices to resign their appointments.

The decision, he said, was to enable those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming polls concentrate on their aspirations as well as guard against anything that would slow the pace of governance in the state.

The governor gave the advice during the state’s Executive Council meeting held, on Wednesday, at Government House, Lokoja, the state capital.

According to his Director General, Media and Publicity, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the exco, Governor Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment to raise the bar of governance in the state by evolving and sustaining ongoing people oriented policies and programmes.

Governor Bello also lauded the contribution of party members and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the successful outing of the party during last Saturday’s bye-election into Lokoja federal constituency, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He described the victory of the APC as a clear indication of the growing popularity of the party among the masses, and maintained that with the victory, saying it is now clear that APC is a party to beat in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor also tasked his appointees to mobilise their constituents to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) as well as persuade those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to avail themselves of the ongoing opportunity to do so.

Part of the resolutions at the exco was also the consideration and approval for an Executive Bill on Maternal and Prenatal death.

The Bill, according to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Sanni Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN, is in line with the desire of the Yahaya Bello-led administration to tackle head on, incidence of maternal and child deaths.

Also, when passed by the State House of Assembly, the law, he disclosed, would help attract aid and other interventions to the state.