The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that well over fifty-five percent of the electorate who won the February 23, 2019 Presidential Election for President Muhammadu Buhari were women.

The governor made this revelation at a dinner organised to honour the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, whose contributions, he said, was a factor in the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The event was held at the Glass House in Kogi Government House, Lokoja, on Saturday.

Bello, who was represented by Dr Shade Ayoade, the Secretary to Kogi State Government, said the minister strengthened the place of women and used it as a platform to effectively market the party’s programmes on women empowerment and development.

“Indeed, it is therefore not surprising that when the plans unfolded to engineer the birth of the APC, her numerous good works in and out of politics could not be hidden.

“She has mobilised women in various political parties she served and organised them into a mortal political force.

“In the wake of the preparations by her party, the APC, to begin its campaign for the 2015 presidential election, Ramatu’s prowess as a resourceful mobilizer was to become an invaluable asset.

“It is therefore, not surprising that over 55 per cent of the electorate, who elected President Buhari as president, are women.

“A most telling endorsement of her tireless efforts in the emergence of Nigeria’s 4th elected president.” The governor said.

The First Lady of the state, Mrs Rashida Bello, commended the minister for her efforts toward promoting women participation in the political process of the country.

She urged women to embrace politics of peace, love and unity and shun what she called dirty politics.

Responding, the minister thanked the government and people of the state for the warm reception accorded her and promised to be a crusader by serving the people of Kogi as their servant.

“Today is indeed a very memorable day I will never forget in a hurry. Perhaps not in my entire life because I got celebrated by those who matter to me most. Those that have seen me grow and seen me through my political struggles.

“I have nothing to say than to say thank you to them especially our mother, the wife of Kogi State Governor who put this night together.”

The dinner was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, officials of the National Council for Women Society, Wives of members of Kogi State House of Assembly, Market women association, Royal fathers, associates and family members of the minister.