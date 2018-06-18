A gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Prince Mohammed Ibrahim Mera, has described administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as ‘a failure’.

The gubernatorial aspirant is younger brother to Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Mera stated this, on Sunday, while hosting some APC supporters across all the 21 local government areas of the state who paid him Sallah homage in his hometown.

The APC group, led by Alhaji Isaa Mohammed Bagudo, had earlier appealed to Mera to join the gubernatorial election race because of Governor Bagudu’s court case which might not favour him.

While responding, Prince Mera thanked the party supporters for their trust in him, saying he was fully ready to serve the people of the state to address some challenges facing them.

Mera pointed out that the administration of Governor Bagudu has failed in some sectors, while he assured the people that his administration, if given the mandate to rule the state, would do more for the people.

In the words of Mera, “Let me used this medium to inform the politician that they should stop using youth for political thuggery, and youth should also be self reliance or employee.”

Alhaji Bagudo had earlier said, “We don’t have any other candidate that would replace the present governor most especially if he failed to win at the high court than him.”

He appealed to the aspirant that they wanted him to accept the people’s choice, while assuring him that with the supporters from the 21 local government area were strongly behind his gubernatorial ambition.

Bagudo continued, “We are ready to play politics in Kebbi State this time around even if the governor wins the corruption charge against him. We are not going to vote him back again, and if they failed to support us then we are ready to leave the party”.