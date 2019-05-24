<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), comprising all state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have elected the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, as its new chairman.

The forum rose from its several hours meeting, held on Thursday night, in Imo State Government lodge, Abuja and unanimously elected the Kebbi governor, as chairman of the Forum to replace the erstwhile chairman and outgoing Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

In a statement signed by the Director General, Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Moh Lukman, the Forum said: “The election of Bagudu is in furtherance of the commitment of the Progressive Governors to deepen democratic governance in the country.

“Bagudu will provide leadership to PGF to realise the collective vision of the Progressive Governors to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC. Considering all the internal political challenges facing the APC, the PGF under Bagudu’s leadership pledges to mobilise all party members and by extension Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision-making process within the APC,” the statement read.

While appealing to Nigerians for support, the Forum noted: “We urge Nigerians to support the initiatives of our Progressive Governors under the leadership of Atiku Bagudu; Nigeria will be great again.”