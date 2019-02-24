



Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has delivered his Alelu Polling Unit 006 in Nasarawa ward II to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the official results released at the unit, President Buhari polled 685 votes while PDP;s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku won 57 votes.

Senator Adamu Aliero is the senatorial candidate of APC while Alhaji Abubakar Shehu is the PDP senatorial candidate. Also, Barrister Bello Rilisco is of the House of Representative candidate from Kalgo, Bunza,Birnin-Kebbi federal constituency while Abba Bello Halilu is of the PDP candidate from the same constituency.

The Senatorial and House of Representative candidate of APC from Kebbi Central senatorial district, Kalgo, Bunza, Birnin-Kebbi federal constituency also got 620 and 621 votes while their PDP counterparts scored 101 and 64 votes respectively.