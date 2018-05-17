Some northern elders in the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, to seek the presidency in the coming 2019 general election.

While pre-empting the apex socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), which is yet to declare support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection ambition or any other aspirant from the zone, a PDP youth leader from the Northwest said that Bafarawa was urged to contest on the party’s platform since the elders considered him the only trustworthy politician who can match the incumbent in the region.

Bafarawa was tipped to seek the presidency by some Northern elders, who met recently with women and youths under the auspices of Northern Coalition Forces in Kebbi State to deliberate on the issue of presenting a credible candidate as an alternative to President Buhari in 2019.

It was gathered that the name of former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmad Makarfi and Bafarawa were presented during the meeting but the elders later settled for the former governor of Sokoto, whom they considered as the best candidate and a bridge builder and acceptable personality across the country.

According to a credible source, “It is true a meeting was held between some Northern leaders and youths in Birnin Kebbi where the issue of how PDP can present a credible and popular candidate and supports across board was discussed extensively. They later picked Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state ahead of others because of his experience, penchant for good governance and integrity among our political class.

“They see Bafarawa as an astute trustworthy politician who can match Buhari compared to other contenders in the PDP from the Northwest.”

He added that this is the second time Bafarawa is receiving such massive support across the country, saying last month, a group of PDP supporters under the auspices of Northern Youths Coalitions Alliance met in Kaduna and called on him to openly declare or they will match to his house with two million people to put pressure on him to run.

The youth leader described Bafarawa as an amiable genuine politician whose track record of grooming youths to different categories of positions is unprecedented.

He said Bafarawa remained committed towards the sustenance of unity, peace and stability in the country and he is also a man of peace.