Former governor of Sokoto State now presidential aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Thursday, disclosed that some individuals join politics in Nigeria for personal aggrandizement rather than to render service to the people.

Comparing current politicking to what obtained years back, Bafarawa warned politicians to channel their quest to amass wealth into the nation’s development.

He gave this warning on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the current political developments in the country.

“The politics of Nigeria today is not like that of yesterday. In the past, people joined politics to contribute their quota to the nation’s development but that has changed.

“Many politicians see politics as a small-scale industry, where people can be making money out.

“More than 90 per cent of Nigerian politicians are political office seekers, hence our democracy has continued to move back and forth,” Bafarawa said.