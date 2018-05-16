Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Nigeria holding the 2019 general elections.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is too disorganised and reckless to be entrusted with a crucial national assignment such as a general election.

According to Bafarawa, the atmosphere of insecurity in the country, particularly the wanton destruction of life and property by agents of darkness are serious pointers to the fact that an election will be a dangerous gamble.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Bafarawa sid the federal government, under the APC, has clearly demonstrated through the party’s ongoing congresses that it does not have the capacity to preside over the affairs of a diverse and multi-ethnic country such as Nigeria.

“If the APC and its government cannot organise a peaceful, fair and credible congresses, how can it hold a general election that will most likely bring about a change of government?

“An election is a very serious event and a party or a government which cannot deal with its internal issues cannot face the reverberations of a general election.”

According to Bafarawa, “the problem with the APC is greed. Those at the commanding heights of the APC administration are driven by desperation.

“They want to hold on to power at all costs.”

“The result,” he said, “is the deadly struggle that has now manifested in the rancorous APC congresses across the country.”