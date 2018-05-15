Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of holding the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government is too disorganised and reckless to be entrusted with a crucial national assignment such as a general election.

Bafarawa, in a statement, noted that the insecurity in the country, particularly the wanton destruction of lives and property by agents of darkness were serious pointers to the fact that an election would be a dangerous gamble at this point in time.

The former governor stated that the federal government under the APC had clearly demonstrated through the party’s ongoing congresses that it did not have the capacity to preside over the affairs of a diverse and multi- ethnic country such as Nigeria.

He said: “ If the APC and its government cannot organise a peaceful, fair and credible congresses, how can it hold a general election that will most likely bring about a change of government? An election is a very serious event and a party or a government which cannot deal with its internal issues cannot face the reverberations of a general election.”

According to Bafarawa, the problem with the APC was greed, noting that those at the commanding heights of the APC administration were driven by desperation, saying: “They want to hold on to power at all costs.” The result, he said, is the ”deadly struggle that has now manifested in the APC congresses across the country.”

“A government or a party that does not know what internal democracy is all about will not accept the verdict of an election in which it is a loser. I strongly believe that even if an election takes place, the APC government will not accept defeat. It will like to hold on to power. And this will have dangerous consequences for the peace and stability of the country.”

Bafarawa’s submission is that the APC and its government have seen the handwriting on the wall and may not be properly disposed to free, fair and credible elections.