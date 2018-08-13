A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has on Monday disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is manned by unqualified professionals who need to be well trained.

The former Sokoto governor who was exchanging views in Minna with newsmen called for a total overhaul of the Commission adding that, “there must be good examples for the corruption fight to succeed in the country”.

Bafarawa said because of the unprofessional approach to its assignments, the EFCC had bungled most of its cases in court and failed to complete in record time its investigations.

According to him “the way and manner the EFCC is carrying out its assignment is not the proper way. We must get qualified people to handle the assignment, EFCC is manned by unqualified people.

“The fight against corruption is not a thing we say with the mouth. The top must show a way, good example for the corruption fight to succeed”.

The Presidential aspirant told the federal government to hand over the dismissed Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, to the EFCC immediately, saying “for him not to have been taken to court is against the fight against corruption.”

He added that “the way the government has been keeping silent over the Daura’s issue had left much to be desired.”

While commenting on his ten years travails in the EFCC for alleged corruption for which he was recently acquainted by the court, Bafarawa said: “it was a political persecution, intimidation and humiliation, but I thank God that I have been vindicated.”

Bafarawa, a former Governor of Sokoto state said he was optimistic that he will win the PDP presidential ticket. But that if he lost at the primaries, “I am a democrat, I will not give up, I will support the party, it is not a do or die affair.”

He also said to ask any of the presidential aspirant to step down for the other, “it’s not going to be easy, because everyone has his own plans.”

He accused Nigerian politicians of turning politics to money-making ventures into a small scale industry. Adding that politicians have derailed from the path great Ahmadu Bello followed.

Earlier, while addressing proposed delegates to the PDP national convention, Bafarawa said he was happy leaving the APC, pointing out that for politics to stabilize in Nigeria, people should start from the grassroot.

State chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji warned that any of the presidential aspirant that failed to come to Niger state to tel the people his or her plan, should forget about the votes of the state at the convention.