The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has blamed Nigerians for voting President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015.

He argued that Nigerians forgot that Buhari was a soldier trained to kill, but not to govern in a democratic dispensation.

Bafarawa made the statement sunday when declaring his intention to contest for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Nasarawa State secretariat of the party in Lafia.

He therefore warned: “Don’t vote somebody who does not possess democratic tenet to governance in a country such as Nigeria.” The presidential hopeful however, said he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the injustice meted on him after nurturing it from infancy.

Earlier the state PDP chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu, said that Nasarawa State is a PDP state, even though the party was not in control of the state, but it was able to produce two senators, three house of representatives members at the National Assembly apart from the fact that President Buhari was kicked out of the state during the 2015 poll.